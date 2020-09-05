'Govt suspends Khaleda Zia's punishment for more 6 months'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the government has suspended punishment for BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia for more six months on humanitarian ground considering her health condition amid the corona virus pandemic.





He was this while addressing a program at Awami League President Sheikh Hasina's political office in the city on Friday. He joined the function through video conferencing from his official residence.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "The government has suspended Begum Zia's sentence for more six months so that she can receive necessary treatment."On March 25, the government released the ailing BNP chief for six months suspending her sentences for six months on humanitarian ground considering her old age.







