Malawians bite into mice as Covid-19 wrecks economy





A popular snack when food is bountiful, mice have become a vital source of protein in Malawi since the coronavirus outbreak aggravated food shortages and economic hardship.





Vendors waving long skewers of roasted field mice typically stand along Malawi's main highway, targeting motorists travelling between the two largest cities, Blantyre and Lilongwe.





Seasoned and cooked to a crisp, mice are also sold at street stalls and markets across the southeast African country.





But these salty roadside bites also come in handy when times get tough.

