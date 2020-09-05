ContentAsia Awards: HBO series starring Shudip wins Best Drama





Invisible Stories', an HBO original drama series starring Bangladeshi actor Shudip Biswas Deep in a major role, has received the award for Best Asian Drama in the ContentAsia Awards.





The six-part mini-series received praise from the viewers narrating a story that digs into the underbelly of familiar neighbourhoods in Singapore, telling the mishaps of marginalized, alienated characters all living within the same public housing estate.





Created by Singaporean director Jiyuan Ler, the drama also stars noted Golden Horse Award-winning Malaysian actor Yeo Yann Yann alongside Shudip who played the role of Syeed, a Bangladeshi migrant worker who sends remittance to his motherland. He portrayed the character of the protagonist of episode 5 in the series.





Expressing his joy, Shudip wrote from his official Facebook page - "My director Ler got so excited as well as emotional after getting the #contentasiaawards (Best Drama) that he dedicated this award to all the cast and crew members of #InvisibleStories #hboasia."





"Moreover he emotionally wrote a very special note to all the Bangladeshi and Bangladeshi audiences because the main subject of this production #Syeed (Episode 5) was the Bangladeshi workers who work abroad and send remittance to their motherland. I will be forever grateful to this man #lerjiyuan for appreciating my country and also for representing them as not only great heroes but also great human beings in front of the whole world," Shudip added.





ContentAsia, a 14-year-old information platform which offers insights into Asia's content environment, has been hosting the awards for several contents. According to The Straits Times, the series won the award in the category of Best Drama Series/Telefilm Made for a Local Asian Market.

