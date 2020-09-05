Global Covid-19 deaths near 870,000





The novel coronavirus has killed at least 869,718 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday.





At least 26,366,810 cases have been registered. Of these, at least 17,298,800 are now considered recovered.





The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.





Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.





On Thursday, 5,871 new deaths and 278,631 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 1,096 new deaths, followed by the United States with 1,029 and Brazil with 834.





The United States is the worst-hit country with 186,806 deaths from 6,151,101 cases. At least 2,266,957 people have been declared recovered.





After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 124,614 deaths from 4,041,638 cases, India with 68,472 deaths from 3,936,747 cases, Mexico with 66,329 deaths from 616,894 cases, and Britain with 41,527 deaths from 340,411 cases.





The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 89 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium (85), Spain (63), the United Kingdom (61), and Chile (60).





China – excluding Hong Kong and Macau – has to date declared 85,102 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 80,263 recoveries.





Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 285,469 deaths from 7,612,884 cases, Europe 217,285 deaths from 4,099,668 infections and the United States and Canada 195,982 deaths from 6,281,343 cases.





Asia reported 102,164 deaths from 5,522,626 cases, Middle East 37,404 deaths from 1,543,088 cases, Africa 30,631 deaths from 1,277,479 cases, and Oceania 783 deaths from 29,724 cases.





As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies. - AFP

