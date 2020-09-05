ACs explode at Narayanganj mosque; 1 dead, 40 suffer burns





A man was killed while 40 others suffered burn injuries as the air conditioners of a mosque exploded during Esha prayers in Fatullah of Narayanganj on Friday night.





Locals said the incident took place around 8:45 pm at Baitus Salam Mosque of the area when the devotees had just finished their prayers.





An air conditioner went off and sparked a fire inside the mosque. Later, the remaining six ACs exploded there, creating panic among the devotees.





Around 40 devotees received burn injuries in the incident.





Abdullah Al Arefin, deputy assistant director of Narayanganj Fire Service, said firefighters, on information, rushed to the spot, rescued the injured and sent them to hospital.





Dr Imtiaj, civil surgeon of Narayanganj, said the injured were first taken to Narayanganj General Hospital. Of them, 20 were later sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in critical condition.





Meanwhile, inspector Bachchu Miya of DMCH police outpost said a total of 37 injured, including the Imam and Muajjin of the mosque, were taken to the hospital from Narayanganj.





Nazmul Hossain, a doctor at the emergency unit of Narayanganj Hospital, said they referred the injured to the DMCH after providing first aid due to their critical condition.





“Some of them suffered 99 percent burn injuries,” the doctor added.





Later, one of those referred to a Dhhaka hospital –Abdul Hannan, 55, secretary of the managing committee of the mosque – succumbed to his injuries while on the way.





A relative of the deceased confirmed the information.





A probe body has been formed to find out why the air conditioners all exploded at almost the same time.





Brig General Md Shajjad Hossain, director general of Fire Service and Civil Defense, said the body headed by Fire Service Director (operations) Lt Cl Mohammad Jillu, will look into the incident.

