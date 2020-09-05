Move to preserve legacy of a legendary education lover

With an aim to preserve the legacy of Mahesh Chanda Bhattacharya, a legendary education lover from Bitghar village under Nabinagar upazila of Brahmanbaria, a college has been set up after his name at Bitghar village.

The initiative of establishing the college Danobir Mahesh Bhattachary Bidyapit, taken by Muntasir Mohiuddin Opu, a worthy son of Bitghar village, has profusely been praised.

The construction works of the college has been completed. The college has already been permitted to conduct academic activities. The admission activities will start soon after the formal inauguration of the institution. The local people are delighted to get a college in the name of a legendary philanthropist.

They said Mahesh Chandar Bhattachary was a luminary of Bitghar village. In his lifetime, he set up many charitable and educational institutions. He established Ishwar Pathshala in memory of his father, Rammala Library, Rammala Hostel after his mother’s name, Nibedita Girls in Cumilla.

Opu, a businessman and social worker, said, “We should preserve the legacy of Philanthropist Mohesh Chandra Bhattacharya, who spread the light education in the area by establishing educational institutions spending his own money. The college has been set up in his name to preserve his legacy for future generations. I think the burden of debt to him will lessen through this work.”

To mention, Mahesh Chandra Bhattacharya was born on 17 Agrahayan in 1265 Bangla year (December 1, 1958). His father Ishwar Chandra Tarka Siddhanta was a scholar and his mother Rammala Devi was a devout woman.

Mahesh Chandra lived in the village of Bitghar under Nabinagar upazila, Cumilla (now Brahmanbaria). Bitghar was always advanced in the field of education from ancient time.

Mahesh could not continue his education because of poverty and migrated to Cumilla in search of livelihood at an early age. From a very humble beginning, he went on to save some money which he later used to set up the library.

Leave Your Comments