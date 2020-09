A knit factory in Kadam Rasul area of Sitakunda upazila in Chattogram caught fire Saturday noon.





Locals said the fire originated at the knit factory of Infinia Group, a sister concern of S Alam group, around 12pm.





Sayful Islam, administrative officer of the factory, confirmed the information saying four firefighting units rushed to the spot and are working to douse the blaze.





It is yet to be ascertained what actually caused the fire, he added.





Leave Your Comments