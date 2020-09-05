Narayanganj mosque blast: Death toll jumps to 11





The death toll from the Narayanganj mosque blast climbed to 11 on Saturday morning.





The deceased were identified as Md Delwar, 48, Muazzin of the mosque, Jewel, 7, Md Jamal, 40, Sabbir, 18, Jubayer, 18, Humayun Kabir, 70, Kuddus Bepari, 70, Md Ibrahim, 42, Mostafa Kamal, 34, Rifat, 18, and Junayet, 28.





Dr Samanta Lal Sen, coordinator of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), confirmed the information.





He said 37 injured people were admitted to the hospital after the blasts of seven air conditioners at the mosque.





“Eleven of the injured died till 9am,” DR Samanta said adding, “Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the hospital authorities to ensure the best treatment of the injured.”





Some 40 people suffered burn injuries as all the air conditioners of the mosque exploded during Esha prayers in Fatullah, Narayanganj on Friday night. One of the injured died at night.





Locals said the incident took place around 8:45 pm at Baitus Salam Mosque when the devotees had just finished their prayers. An air conditioner went off and sparked a fire inside the mosque. Later, the remaining six ACs exploded there, leaving the 40 devotees injured.

