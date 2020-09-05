Green Voice in Maheshkhali





"The tree is the life of the world, So just plant trees." With this slogan in mind, the environmentalist youth organization GreenVoice is organizing a nationwide tree planting program. A group of young people of GreenVoice are carrying out this program all over the country with the conviction of greening Bangladesh. Following this, Cox's Bazar District Green Voice has launched a week-long program. As part of the week-long program, Green Voice Cox's Bazar District Branch inaugurated the program by planting saplings of various types of fruit forest and medicinal plants in different educational institutions of Maheshkhali Upazila on Wednesday. From Wednesday to Monday they will plant three thousand saplings in various schools, colleges, mosques, Buddhist temples, dams and on both sides of the road in Matarbari union of Maheshkhali upazila.





GreenVoice Cox's Bazar District Coordinator Jabedul Anwar presided over the function and Ashish Kumar Majumder (Project Officer-RDRS) RDRS. Bangladesh, Cox's Bazar was present as the Chief Guest. Speaking as the chief guest, Ashish Kumar Majumder said that youth is our main driving force because it is the youth who can make all the impossible possible. He also appreciated the way Green Voice is working with the conviction of building a green Bangladesh and hoped that RDRS Bangladesh would always be by the side of this great initiative of Green Voice.





Joining the online platform, Green Voice Central Committee co-coordinator Tariqul Islam Ratul said, " The Bangladesh government has had to cut down millions of trees to accommodate the forcibly displaced Myanmar citizens, which is absolutely irreplaceable. And the deforestation has had a huge impact on the biodiversity of Cox's Bazar and so we have undertaken this tree planting program to restore the normal environment of Green Voice Biodiversity so that we can balance the environment at least a little bit. He further said that we have already planted one thousand saplings in different upazilas of Green Voice, Cox's Bazar district last year and we have planted a total of 7500 saplings in the last two months this year. And this September, more than 5,000 saplings will be planted in Cox's Bazar Sadar Upazila, Chakoria, Maheshkhali, Ramu, Teknaf, Ukhia and Kutubdia Upazilas in phases. Thanks and gratitude to all the friends of Green Voice Cox's Bazar District and Upazila Branch."





Leave Your Comments