Pakistan: Futile attempts to improve image





Failing practically in all counts, Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan seems to have embarked on a new plan of PR exercise in boosting his country’s sullen image in the eyes of the international community. In this regard, he has started giving interviews to the print and electronic media ostensibly to give an impression that all are well under control in Pakistan. He has also commenced making extra efforts to show that he is calm and unfazed in the face of multiple challenges that he is facing and his confidence level is completely intact.





Towards this exercise, Imran Khan initiated an interview with the famous Al Jazeera channel lasting nearly half an hour in an attempt to show that he was in charge of things both internally and externally. However, the interview which was aired on September 3, failed to impress viewers as Imran was seen struggling for answers and it was evident that he hasn’t done his homework well or the Prime Minister’s media advisors didn’t work hard enough to measure upto Al Jazeera’s questions. It was perhaps a poor anticipation on their part.





Some of the pertinent questions posed before Imran Khan included his performance in the last two years in office to combat the economic ills, media freedom , peace between Afghanistan and the Taliban, housing, health, his relations with the armed forces, Kashmir, China, CPEC, international affairs et al.





Picking up questions randomly, on Afghanistan peace talks, Imran Khan blamed India as a ‘spoiler’ saying that India doesn’t have any borders with Afghanistan, unlike Pakistan, still it interferes in the internal affairs of Afghanistan. He further claimed that in settling the peace process for a peace pact with Taliban, Pakistan is enjoying excellent relations with the US. His response, however, didn’t seem to convince the anchor.





There was a pointed question on the government of Imran Khan’s relations with the Pakistani military establishment. The Pakistan PM collected himself before answering this tricky question. He claimed that his civilian government was having excellent ties with the military and there was complete coordination and rapport even on matters of Afghanistan and India. This claim was far from reality and truth and his body language too appeared devious. The interviewer also didn’t look happy with the response.





The Al Jazeera anchor pointedly asked him that Pakistan’s stand on support to China on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor( CPEC) worth an investment of 62 billion US $ was contrary to his earlier stance on the issue when during his election campaigning before he came to power, he was vehemently opposed to the project. Imran looked unsettled and failed to give any satisfactory answer.





However, Imran Khan blatantly disclosed that Pakistan’s economic future was linked to China. This was a very servile statement showing complete subservience to China with no respect to his own country’s sovereignty.





Imran Khan also seemed to struggle in responding to the queries of Al Jazeera on Kashmir. Hiding behind the religious cloak, he said that his overtures to India from day one of his premiership have remained unheeded. Utilising the channel to air his thoughts, the Pakistani PM warned of global consequences in case of an armed conflict with India in Kashmir . It sounded like a war bogey by his utterances as if trying to convey “I told you so”.





The anchor of Al Jazeera was forthright enough to tell PM Imran Khan on his face that Pakistan failed to elicit even any symbolic gesture from the UN . He further said that most countries are now abandoning Pakistan, implying it was becoming or has already become a friendless country. Significantly, this charge the PM failed to defend.





Imran Khan, when confronted with direct questions on a failing economy quoting that sugar prices have shot up exorbitantly, couldn’t give a proper reply and to cover up the country’s shortcomings, claimed that for the first time, the Pakistan government was holding the guilty to account on any sphere of culpability. He also assertively claimed that for the first time, his government was according importance to the non-elitist class in Pakistan giving priority over the elitists who have hitherto enjoyed life. This was perhaps too hard a charge for Imran to answer, suitably.





Sounding exasperated, Imran Khan tried to defend his economic policies while admitting that woes being of global nature, he didn’t have any magic wand to improve the economy. That says all.





Likewise, Imran Khan could not measure up to the poser that his Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi messed up relationship with Saudi Arabia on the question of OIC vis a vis Kashmir. The Pakistani PM responded very half-heartedly claiming that Saudi - Pakistani ties being historic are on solid footing. The fact is far from such a false assertion.





On the whole, the interview was dull and insipid from the Pakistani point of view. The anchor succeeded in eliciting all the answers the way he wanted for Al Jazeera . Imran Khan’s responses were mostly faint and ambiguous. The anchor even told him that he has a very small window to save the country and wondered how Imran will face his electorate in the next elections. In sum, experts reckon that this PR exercise was as futile as other attempts to boost the sagging image of the country.





Interestingly, Pakistan Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi tried cashing on religious fundamentalism by criticising (Sept 3) the Charlie Hebdo for republishing cartoons of Prophet Mohammad on the cover of its latest issue. FM appropriate call the broadcasting channels of Pakistan as well as the social media through tweets, Radio etc sharing his videoed recording condemning France with vehement remarks. Qureshi known for creating more faux pas than damage control, described such French actions as racist, xenophobic and Islamophobic.





Exceeding his rhetoric, as always, he lambasted the French government saying that freedom of expression didn’t mean a license to commit blasphemy. Known quarters in Pakistan are saying that Qureshi’s outbursts on the cartoon issue are suspected to have come under the pressure of the Pakistani zealots and he found it politically convenient to play the religious card. Simultaneously, Pakistani Foreign Office has also echoed its FM’s views . On the other hand , French President, Emmanuel Macron has defended the freedom of expression in France in the light of the republication of the cartoons.





The writer is a security analyst, a freelance columnist and the former National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Mauritius. Views expressed are personal.

