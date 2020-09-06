Diner Sheshe





"I was asked if I came from a circus when I was 6. I dreaded every new batch of kids that joined school; it meant they hadn't seen me before and I'd have to bear their reaction. I'd cry to my teachers and parents; my parents are dwarfs too.







They'd cry with me because they felt like it was their fault. Over time, the comments became, 'Tujhe kaun milega?' I liked my best friend but when I told him, he said, 'My parents will never accept you.' My own friends would say, 'You should settle for anyone.'







The real trauma began when my dad started looking for grooms for me. I met around 32 men, out of which 25 said no, and the ones who said 'yes' said I'd have to make a lot of compromises because of the way I looked.







One family came home and told me that if they had money, they'd never marry their son to someone like me. This other family entered our home, looked at us, and just burst out laughing.





After several failed meetings, I gave up. I'd fight with my dad- I'd tell him we were enough for each other and we didn't need a groom. I wanted to distract myself, so I worked hard at my job and began attending charity events for the disabled.





There, I met this man who was partially blind. He asked me what disability I had. When I told him I have small limbs, he said, 'But you have limbs right?' He couldn't believe that I thought I was disabled. Talking to him changed my perspective; I refused to see myself as disabled from that day.





They were equally excited and that's how I gave my first TED talk! There, directors of a TV game show found me and told me that they wanted me to come on their show! It was after the show that people started recognizing me. From the 'small girl', I became 'that girl from the game show'; that was a big deal for me- I felt human! (excerpt)





Humans of Bombay, Fb





