Worldwide waffling





Atletico Madrid have announced that former Chelsea striker Diego Costa has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently isolating.The Spanish side conducted pre-season tests on players not on international duty on Thursday, but Costa and team-mate Santiago Arias were also excluded having already tested positive during their holidays."





Today, tests were carried out at the Wanda Atletico de Madrid Training Complex prior to resuming the 2020/21 season. The team has been tested except for those involved in international fixtures with their countries," said Atletico in a statement.









The dark and intricate web of drug conspiracy in the mysterious death case of Bollywood superstar Sushant Singh Rajput has left many shocked. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is investigating the drug angle in this case and arrested two dealers - Zaid Vilatra and Basit Parihar on Thursday.





During the interrogation, the duo claimed that Showik used to contact peddlers regularly. According to sources, Basit visited Showik's house on a regular basis and had been in touch with him since last two years.







He was known to Showik's family. It has been learnt that Basit and Showik met at a football club in Bandra, Mumbai where the latter used to play the game. It is the same place where Kaizan Ibrahim used to come to play football.











Maharashtra has reported a 16 per cent coronavirus positivity rate among healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, staffers and hospital cleaners, which is the second-highest in the country after Telangana (18 per cent).On Thursday, the Centre pulled up states with a high positivity rate of Covid-19 among healthcare workers and asked them to evaluate the situation. The other states and Union Territories with a high Covid-19 positivity rate are Delhi (14 per cent), Karnataka (13 per cent), Puducherry (12 per cent) and Punjab (11 per cent).











After months of waiting, Mulan has finally seen the light of the day. The film had its Hollywood premiere in March, but due to coronavirus, it could not be released in theaters. The Disney remake of the 1998 animated film is now releasing on Disney+, and the first reviews are here."





Director Niki Caro chooses to privilege spectacle over fidelity, cramming so much into the film that it seems rushed, rarely allowing audiences to appreciate the incredible production value invested in all its locations, sets and costumes.





Then again, her whirlwind approach invites repeat viewing, serving up clean, elegant imagery destined to have a far longer shelf-life than such disposable Disney offerings as Dumbo and Alice and in Wonderland," the review read.









