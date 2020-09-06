What Dhaka is talking about





Bangladeshi star, prominent cricketer Mahmudullah Riyad posted a picture on his FB page with a caption "Game is on!". The photo has already attracted 39k viewers and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "My favorite cricketer" Mithu Rabbe, fb











Popular Bangladeshi actress Purnima posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Looks beautiful" AF Mohammad, fb







Facebook user Mrinmoy Maityposted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum with a caption "When sun setting". The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Awesome!" Sumit Kayal, fb











Popular prominent actor Chanchal Chowdhury shared a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Nice picture" Tanvir Islam, fb









Leave Your Comments