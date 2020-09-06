'Extending Begum Zia's release manifests PM's unprecedented generosity'

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud talking to newsmen at his official residence in city's Mintu Road on Saturday. -AA



Sharply criticising BNP's activities, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has shown her unprecedented generosity by extending Begum Khaleda Zia's release from jail for another six months for the second time.





"But, they (BNP) don't practice the culture of giving thanks . . . For this, they have failed to extend thanks to the Premier," he told the newsmen after holding a meeting with the leaders of Federation of Television Professionals Organization (FTPO) at his official residence in city's Mintu Road, reports BSS.In the beginning, the information minister expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of valiant Freedom Fighter Sector Commander Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Abu Osman Chowdhury.





He also expressed deep shock over deaths of the Narayanganj air-conditioned explosion.Hasan prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved families.He also prayed for early recovery of the injured in the blast.





The information minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has shown her generosity to Begum Zia by releasing her (Begum Zia), who is a convicted accused for embezzling the money of orphans. She was released for six months primarily and later it has been extended for another six months, he added.





He said the Premier has exercised her power conferred on her under Section 401 of the CRPC (Penal Code) for the first time. For this, BNP needed to give thanks to the Premier, he said, adding that but they (BNP) don't practice the culture of giving thanks.





The information minister said, "I've a question to BNP that if we think the situation opposite, if Begum Zia is prime minister, would she take such steps for Sheikh Hasina?, I surly can say that, she (Begum Zia) would not do that as she is the person who changed her birthday and cut cake on August 15 to ridicule the August 15 massacre and to encourage the killers and who didn't open her doors when country's Premier went her house and whose son carried out gruesome grenade attack on Sheikh Hasina with her (Begum Zia) knowledge."





But, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has shown her unprecedented generosity, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.Criticising a comment of BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on democracy, the information minister said the countrymen witnessed their means of protecting democracy and how they tried to rig votes, torched 500 polling centres and killing people even the polling officers. If this is a model of restoring democracy, then BNP is a threat to democracy, he added.





In the meeting, Hasan said his ministry has begun works three months ago to bring the TRP system under rules and regulations. The ministry formed a committee and it will make recommendations on how to select TRP scientifically, he added.FTPO convenor eminent cultural personalities Mamunur Rashid, Salauddin Lablu, Nasim, Ejaj Munna, SA Haque Alik, Saju Khadem, Gazi Rakayet and Anzam Masud, took part at the meeting.





Hasan said many companies especially the multinational ones are making advertisements with second grade artists of foreign countries. "But, we have some international standard artists and they are smart. We would not stop their activities in the free economy. But it will be brought under rules and regulations," he added.





He said there is a welfare trust for artists and it is for all artists. A separate welfare trust for television and stage cannot be formed, he added. "The Prime Minister has already formed a welfare trust for artists of the film industry. We are working how the artists of TV could get supports from the two trusts", Hasan added.





Leave Your Comments