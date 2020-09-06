Iran begins new school year amid virus concerns

Mask-clad school children listen to a speech by Iran's President Hassan Rouhani by video conference on the first day of schools re-opening on Saturday. -AFP



Iran on Saturday opened the new school year after nearly seven months of closure.In a video conference, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the education of 15 million students is as important as the health system.





"Education will not be closed in our country even under the worst situation," he said, urging authorities to implement health measures in schools to the level of those in military garrisons. The reopening of schools came as many expressed concern over a possible increase in infections, including medical professionals. "





The national COVID-19 task force should defend lives of millions of students," said Abbas Aghazadeh, a member of the board of the medical council. "Prevent physical reopening of all schools across the country." Iran has so far used distance learning via Internet apps and TV programs.







Authorities say the system will continue for undergraduate university students. Iran's death toll from COVID-19 has so far passed 22,000 out of 382,772 confirmed cases. The country has had the first and worst outbreak in the region.





Iran's death toll from the novel coronavirus rose by 118 to 22,044 health ministry spokeswoman told state TV on Friday, with the total number of identified cases spiking to 382,772 Sima Sadat Lari said that 2,026 new cases were identified in the last 24 hours in Iran, one of the worst-hit countries in the Middle East. While some parents worry about the risk of spreading COVID-19, Iranian authorities said schools would be open on Saturday under strict health protocols allowing them to operate safely.









---AP, Tehran

