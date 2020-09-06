Farmers of Dumuria get bumper yellow watermelon production



Rehena Begum, an agricultural entrepreneur, is going to become self-sufficient by cultivating the first colorful yellow watermelon in Dumria Upazila.Yellow watermelon of foreign satiety variety is being cultivated in the macha this time as well. But because of the corona crisis, her colorful dreams have turned gray.





The ominous shadow of corona has fallen at this auspicious time of watermelon marketing. As a result, the desired price is not rising even with the desired yield. Due to the crisis in Dumuria market, labor and transport, this improved watermelon is not going to be sent to the capital Dhaka. Rehena Begum's colorful dream is being sold in Khulna market. Watermelon is a summer juicy fruit.







There is no pair of watermelon to quench the thirst this summer. There are also many health benefits. And this succulent fruit of foreign satiety variety can be cultivated baromasai.Yellow inside a watermelon of these two varieties is green on the outside.







The inside color of one is red and the outside is yellow. Rehna Begum, daughter of Ilias Sheikh of Pachpota village in Kharnia union of Dumuria upazila of Khulna district, has cultivated watermelon for the first time this year.Although the color of watermelon has changed, the taste of this watermelon has not changed. Rather this watermelon is more sweet and More delicious.







This is definitely good news for those who like watermelon. Commercial Baromasi watermelon cultivation is going in Khulna. Known as the vegetable and fruit village of Dumuria Upazila, the colorful yellow watermelon is now spreading different tastes in people's mouths throughout the year.Rehna Begum, a dreamy young farmer from Dumuria, has cultivated this exceptional watermelon on her 100 acres of land.







Besides, Md. Sirajul Islam Khan of Golna village of Dumuria upazila is addicted to cultivating new crops including Thai guava, malta, orange, lemon, guava and strawberry. He started cultivating the crop which seemed new. Earlier he has cultivated seed potato in tissue culture method. Cultivated strawberries. He has also cultivated strawberries, papaya and naturally ripened tomatoes in other lands this year.





Due to the situation in Corona, this time Mokam is not able to send this watermelon to Dhaka. Watermelons in Dhaka have to be marketed in Khulna and Dumuria as the wholesalers in Dhaka do not want to buy them due to the market recession. Apart from the cost, the capital is being raised but the expected profit is not being made.





Recently, he cut some watermelons and gave them to the market. In this way you can predict the profit and loss situation of the market. In response to a question, Rehena Begum said that this watermelon is cultivated using mulching method. Machang has to be made to cultivate watermelon in the rainy season. It costs around Rs 50,000 to cultivate this watermelon in one bigha of land. And it is available for sale at around one and a half lakh rupees. The yield of this watermelon is 75-80 maunds in one bigha.







But due to the Corona situation, red watermelon is being sold at Rs 1,600 per ounce and yellow watermelon at Rs 2,000 per ounce. As a result, even if it is sold in bulk, it is getting less by Rs 400 to Rs 500 per sample. Excluding the cost of yield, the capital is not getting the expected profit. The successful agri-entrepreneur also claimed that the selling price of this attractive watermelon would not have been like this without the corona situation and the market recession.









---Sheikh Mahtab Hossain, Dumuria

