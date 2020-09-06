Rez Jewelry following the ladder of excellence



Rez Jewellery stands on three pillars - creativity, uniqueness and customer satisfaction. The design ornaments analyzing latest trends, creating a fusion of metals and colors. Each jewelry is made once only and enough to stand out in the crowd.The founder, Rezwana Nazneen, has completed her MBA from Macquarie University, Australia, and has proudly mutated her passion for her profession.







She shares, "It's been almost 4 years since I placed my first designed ornament in the competitive platform of e-business and here I am today, making a stronghold in the industry with the love and satisfaction of my consumers. It's my passion to design something unique and it turns to addiction when those designs are adored by thousands."





Rezwana Nazneen's artistic design, handpicked materials, determination, hard work, and her commitments to consumers have upheld the business strong and steady. Price ranges from BDT 1500 to 20,000. Rez Jewellery has set its very first footprint in Australia back in 2019 and has been announcing its global presence ever since.







Due to its huge demand and popularity in the customer segment of US and Canada, Rez Jewellery is planning to expand its global reach to US and Canada as well in near future.Rezwana is going to announce a new business stream, "Rez Couture" which will be introducing unique fashions in clothing and exclusively designed by her.





She says "The products of Rez Jewellery and Rez Couture will complement each other and bring the best look out of you. We will keep maintaining the uniqueness of our products. Together, Rez Jewellery and Rez Couture will form the arena of Rez brand where you will stand out in the crowd.





Leave Your Comments