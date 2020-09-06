10 ICT students to get training from Huawei



Huawei, the world's leading ICT solutions provider, has announced 10 outstanding ICT talents from five renowned universities of Bangladesh.







The champions have been announced recently in a virtually organized gala event for 'Seeds for the Future 2020'. The event was started with the welcome speech of Chen Mingjie (Jay), Vice- President, Huawei Asia Pacific Region with the presence of Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdh-oury as the chief guest.





Head of Office and UNESCO Representative to Bangladesh Beatrice Kaldun and Zhang Zhen-gjun, CEO of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd, and other officials of Huawei along with the champions also joined the event.





A total of 500 students partook in the selection phases, and from there, 10 champions have been selected based on their CGPA (Cumulative Grade Points Average), spot examination and their presentation on new technology and innovative companies.





Huawei has been organizing this event in Bangladesh for the last five years. Traditionally, the chosen students would go to China for a study trip for two-week; however, due to COVID-19, the training has been shifted to an online program.

