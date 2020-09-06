Debenhams not paying BD workers' dues

Debenhams Bangladesh Employees Union (DBEU) President Bahauddin Mohammad Ataullah speaking at a press conference for establishing legal rights organized by DBEU at the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on Saturday. -AA



The Debenhams Bangladesh Employees Union (DBEU) claimed that the Debenhams fired the employees illegally and committing fraud by illegally re-running the business through third parties without respecting the dues and labor rights of the workers. During the coronavirus pandemic, 69 employees of the Liaison Office of Bangladesh were illegally fired.





The claim has been made at a press conference titled 'Illegal Dismissal and Fair Pay' held at the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on Saturday. The press conference was organized by Debenhams Bangladesh Employees Union (DBEU), an organization of former officers of the British company Debenhams liaison office in Bangladesh.





Debenhams, a UK-based retail company, has been making a profit in the garment sector in Bangladesh for more than seven years. The company has been conducting business through about 150 specialized stores. Trustee of Bangladesh Labor Institute (BASHI) Ghulam Murshed spoke on the occasion under the direction of Ferdous Mahmoud Tanvir, General Secretary of the organization. DBEU leaders and activists were present at the press conference.





In a written statement on the occasion, DBEU President Bahauddin Mohammad Ataullah said that Debenhams has been running a business worth around Tk 900 crore through the Bangladesh Liaison Office. But during the global epidemic of COVID-19, 69 officers and employees of Bangladesh were sacked in April in a completely illegal manner. Any sort of permission and legal process of regulatory body in Bangladesh has not followed to stop the operation.





Moreover, we have come to know that this organization has resumed its business through third parties without paying any dues and respecting their labor rights. Such activities of the organization are in violation of international labor law. Moreover, the organization is ignoring rules of the existing regulatory body of the country which is not accepted.





Fancy cheating must stop now. He said that no rules of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) have been followed for the closure of the local liaison office. The issue of office closures must be published in one of the most popular newspapers at least three months before the closure.







A board resolution must be shown from the head office to close the liaison office. Due to non-compliance with all these legal procedures, Bangladeshi suppliers and vendors have now filed anonymous cases against us. As a result, we are in a financial crisis as well as a social and legal crisis.





He said that many of these dismissed officers and employees were living inhumane lives. He said that he wished the Bangladesh government and regulatory bodies, especially BIDA, NBR and Bangladesh Bank, and the British High Commission to Bangladesh kindness and sympathy.





I am demanding fair pay especially the full payment of salary for four months' notice period, two festival bonuses, earn leave and gratuity. This is our fair right to labor and work. I seek the cooperation of the regulatory body in realizing this fair right of every employees of the organization.





Highlighting the importance of the media in establishing good governance in the operation of foreign companies in Bangladesh, Golam Morshed said it is not desirable for a British company to disobey laws and regulations in conducting business in Bangladesh. He demanded that the British High Commissioner to Bangladesh and the regulatory bodies in Bangladesh take immediate action if there is any violation of law in this regard.





Leave Your Comments