Saif to play world's most intelligent demon



The makers of Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush' released a new poster of the film, introducing the villain. Actor Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Lankesh in the film. The poster also declares that the film will take us back 7000 years in time to reveal the world's most intelligent demon. Saif's wife Kareena had an interesting take on the poster and the choice of the actor.







Sharing the poster, she wrote, "Presenting the most handsome devil in history... my man Saif Ali Khan." In?mid August, the makers had announced a new project called 'Adipurush', starring 'Baahubali' star Prabhas in the title role.







The film will be directed by Om?Raut, the man behind Ajay Devgn's successful film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, earlier this year. It may be recalled that Saif played the villain in that film, essaying the role of Uday Bhan Rathode, a Mughal general. An official release stated how after 'Tanhaji the Unsung Warrior', Saif would now be seen playing the biggest villain of all time in this film.

