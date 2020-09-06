Fatima Sana Shaikh resumes work



Resuming work, Fatima Sana Shaikh is dubbing for her next. Since the pandemic has eased a little, everyone has started resuming their lives adhering to the rules of the new normal. Fatima, however had been staying home until an important occasion called for her to step out.







The Dangal actress has resumed work and shared a glimpse on her social media with caption, "#dubbing #ludo" The actress is now wrapping up the remaining work for her upcoming project for which the audience is beyond excited as she'll be seen in a never seen before avatar and is all set to make the audience laugh to the fullest.





