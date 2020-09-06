'Pretty Little Liars' reboot in development



A reboot of the freeform series 'Pretty Little Liars' is in the early stages of development at Warner Bros Television, the Variety has confirmed. It's only been three years since 'Pretty Little Liars' went off the air, but it could soon find new life.





After taking teen drama to a new level, Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has his sights set on the fan-favorite franchise. Aguirre-Sacasa is set to open the script for a reboot of 'PLL', which will feature all new characters and a new story.





The project has not yet been taken out to market, but a natural destination would be HBO Max, which is also owned by WBTV's parent company, WarnerMedia. According to sources, the streaming service is looking to build out its offerings of YA content. To that end, HBO Max is currently prepping a sequel series to the classic teen drama 'Gossip Girl'.







'Pretty Little Liars'ended its original run in 2017 after seven seasons and over 150 episodes. The teen thriller, which was based on Sara Shepard's books of the same name, revolves around the titular Liars, who are being tormented by a mysterious villain known as "A."







