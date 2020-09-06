Sabila Nur



Young talented Director Producer Rubel Hasan have received a good response from the audience last Eid, for all the three dramas 'Mr. and Miss Chapabaj', 'Bou' and 'Don't Touch Me'. After Eid, Rubel Hasan has started making dramas again at a very reckless pace. Meanwhile, he has finished a drama titled 'Troll' with Apurba and Farin. Last Thursday and Friday he directed a drama titled 'Exchange'.







For the second time in this drama, Sabila Nur, the happy actress of this time, is working under the direction of Rubel Hasan. Popular actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba is acting opposite her. The drama is composed by Mezbah Uddin Sumon. The drama will be aired on CMV's YouTube channel after its production.







Sabila Said, "I am working on this for the second time under the direction of Rubel Bhai. Undoubtedly, I like the story of the drama very much. That's why I'm actually doing the job with a lot of sincerity.







The whole unit is working according to the hygiene rules. I am also trying to work from my position with enough caution. As usual, Apurba Bhai is also cooperating very much. Rubel Bhai also did the job with a lot of sincerity and a lot of hard work. That is why I am very optimistic about the 'Exchange' drama.







Rubel Hassan said, "Earlier, Sabila Nur acted in 'Rajkumar' Telefilm under my direction. I still get a lot of response for this work. As usual, Sabila Nur has also been praised for her work. I wanted to work with him again. But the work was not being done as the bat did not match. Sabila Nur has also acted well in the 'Exchange' drama.







As a director, I am fascinated." She acted in a lot of dramas. Sabila Nur also has a YouTube channel in her own name. About one lakh subscribers are following here there. She has already uploaded several videos in it. She is trying to bring innovation in content creation. Before Eid, Sabila Nur played the role of Rimjhim in the drama by Tuhin Hossain.





