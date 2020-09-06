Singer Imran's successful 12 years in music



Popular singer of present generation Imran Mahmudul has passed 12 years in the field of music successfully. He is not only popular to listeners of young generation but also his contemporary singers. From the beginning of his musical career, Imran always gave priority to nice lyrics and fine tunes while rendering songs. For this reason, he has come into present position.





Imran officially started his career in music from August 31 in 2008 through 'Channel I Serakontho'. From that time to till date he has become today's Imran to all. His debut solo album "Swapnolok" was released from Laser Vision in 2010. In 2012, he came into limelight to render the song "Tumi dure dure ar thekona". Puja was his co-singer in the song. Arfan nisho and Urmila Srabonti Kar performed in the music video of the song as models.





Anurup Aich wrote lyric of the song, while Imran himself composed its music. In 2012, his second solo album Tumi was released. All the songs of the album got popularity during that time. Later, his rendered song "Bolte Bolte Cholte Cholte" again brought him into limelight. He got huge appreciation which viewers crossed one crore.







In the play-back song, Imran is also reliable to the directors. He first lent his voice for Mohammad Hossain Jemy's film 'Bhalobasar Lal Golap'. His songs with Kona always got popularity among the music-lovers. He has rendered 300 songs till now. Songs of solo, duet, films, TV plays and covers are included in this number. He had also rendered seven Islamic Ghazals. In last Eid, Sithi and Imran rendered song titled "Jani Parbona" was much hyped song among the listeners.

