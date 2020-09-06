Faruk readmitted in hospital



A three-member board meeting comprising of top level doctors will be held at capital's United Hospital to figure out what type of disease veteran actor Faruk famous for his role 'Miya Bhai' is suffering from. This was confirmed by his wife. The beginning of the sickness started in August 16 when he was first admitted to the United Hospital due to high fever ranging between 104 to 105 degrees without the sign of remission.





After his conditions went for the better he was discharged and went home. During his stay in the hospital he had tested for Covid-19 twice but the reports came as negative. But recently he was once again feeling ill and was readmitted to the United Hospital once again on September 1.





His wife said, "Not even one week had gone passed properly before we had to admit him once again to the hospital. This time the fever is staying at a constant around 101 degrees. He underwent tests for coronavirus, malaria, dengue, typhoid and paratyphoid. But all test results came negative and his levels were also normal. During this time the doctors have been unable to identify what he is actually suffering from or even why his fever is not receding.







To this end, a three-member doctors' board meeting will be held today (Saturday) to figure something out about Faruk. We all are asking for prayers so that he might get better and get back on his feet as soon as possible." Faruk was born on 18 August 1948 in Dhaka. He made his acting debut in 1971 in the film 'Jalchhobi' directed by H. Akbar. He has acted in more than a hundred films throughout his career.



