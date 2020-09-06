Artistes to resume shoots soon



The directors are planning to resume film shooting from September, even though they had planned to resume shooting in July. Directors and artistes had halted shooting due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country. Two Eid festivals were observed without new film releases as cinema halls were closed.





Everyone is very positive about the decision. According to sources, 'Operation Sundarbans' will pick up shooting where they left. Actor Siam Ahmed, who is a part of the film, said the Sundarbans part of the shooting is done already. They will only shoot in Dhaka, starting between September 1 and 15. He is hopeful that the shooting will be done by that time.





Shamim Ahmed started in June and completed the shooting for 'Commando' and 'Bikkhov'. The post production work is going on now.Director Raihan Rafi is yet to start shooting. He feels that shooting for movies involves a lot of people and he prefers waiting for a few more days before starting.





He has worked on a short film called 'Oxygen,' starring Mahia Mahi in last Eid. The film was released online. He wishes to get back to the director's chair soon as he has big upcoming project like 'Ittefaq' and 'Poran'.Actor Bappy Choudhury is back to work. He is working on a movie based on Covid-19 by Wahidujjaman's direction. He is also working in Saikat Nasir's 'Journey with You.'





Ananya Mamun is directing a new movie called 'Nobab LLB'. Mahia Mahi and Orchita Sporshia will act opposite Shakib khan in this film. The shooting was scheduled to start on March 28 and to be released in Eid-ul-Fitr.





The audience has missed new films while staying home during two Eid. The unit has started working finally. As directors and actors are hopeful that cinema halls will soon be open, they have started working and trying to release these films as soon as possible.







