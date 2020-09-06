Fizz denied NOC to play in IPL

Mustafizur Rahman captured during individual practice session at SBNCS recently. -BCB



Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who had been awarded the best young player of IPL 2016, was denied a no objection certificate (NOC) by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to take part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE.







The pacer revealed to the media that he had been approached from his former team Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders to play in this IPL. But the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) denied him a NOC due to his commitment for the national duty.





"Mustafizur had an offer from the IPL but we did not give him NOC as we have the Sri Lanka tour coming up. He is one of our important cricketer and the forthcoming Sri Lanka series is also important to us,'' BCB cricket operation chairman Akram Khan told the media. Mustafiuzr played in three different seasons of IPL and played a total of 24 matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians.







He picked up 24 wickets with the best figures of taking three off 16 runs.Mustafizur, along with the other cricketers, is now busy in the individual training program. The board will soon host a residential training camp ahead of the Sri Lanka tour.

