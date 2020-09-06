Suspension of cricketers' practice may extend



The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) may extend the suspension of cricketers individual training programme at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) for some days more.





The cricketers training session was halted for three days after Thursday's practice session due to the fear of coronavirus as a trainer was found COVID-19 positive. But since the Sri Lanka series is approaching, the suspension will not be so long due to the issue of cricketers' fitness.





In accordance with standard health protocol, the BCB started this individual training programme from July 19. Then the number of cricketers increased and from this month, the board started a small group practice session also. A total of 40 cricketers, including male and female have been practicing at seven venues right now. However while BCB may extend the suspension period of practice in Dhaka, players in the venues outside of Dhaka had already started their individual training.





"The suspension period of practice in Dhaka may be extended. However, we also need to understand if the halt of practice session may create fitness problem. I hope there will be no problem of fitness for three to five days suspension," BCB chief physician Dr. Debashis Chowdhury told the media on Saturday.





"We will be sitting with foreign trainers very soon after which we'll decide how long it will be closed. But I hope it won't be more than three to five days. There will be no problem in the preparations for the Sri Lanka series. We are thinking in such a way so that the practice is not obstructed," he added.





Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah Riyad, Shafiul Islam, Taizul Islam, Mostafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed trained in their last day of practice at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla on September 3. On the same night, the BCB decided to halt the practice for three days which expires tomorrow (Sunday).However, Debashish Chowdhury hinted that the Tigers living in Dhaka may have to practice at home till next Tuesday.









