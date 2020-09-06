Shakib finally starts practice at BKSP

Shakib Al Hasan during practice session. -Collected



Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan finally started his practice session on Saturday at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) in a bid to prepare him to return to cricket ground.Shakib, who is serving a ban, imposed by International Cricket Council (ICC) due to his failure to report corrupt approaches, will continue his practice at the BKSP, Savar until his ban comes to an end on October 29.





"Shakib has started his practice session from today. Coach Salahuddin and Nazmul Abedin Fahim have been supervising his practice session," BKSP Public Relations Officer Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman told the media on Saturday. "He will do his fitness training for one week after which he will start the skill training. He will stay here for two months until his ban ends. He is staying in a VIP rest house."





After arriving in the country, Shakib had undergone a COVID-19 test in which he was found negative. He later went to BKSP straightway without killing any time. "He came here on Friday afternoon and took rest on that day. As a former student of this institution he is very comfortable here," Ashrafuzzaman said. Shakib is highly likely to come back in the national team during the Tigers Sri Lanka tour in which they will play three-match Test series.





The premier all-rounder won't be available in the first Test as it will begin from October 24. But he has the chance to make him available for the last two Test matches. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon had already said that Shakib could play the second Test after his ban period comes to an end.





The BCB couldn't help Shakib for his practice session due to the restriction from ICC. But they are elated the way Shakib took the initiative to regain his fitness and skill before his ban ends. Shakib was Bangladesh's prolific scorer and bowler during the last World Cup in which he became the only cricketer in cricket extravaganza's history to score 500 plus runs and 10 plus wickets. He indeed ended the World Cup with 606 runs and 11 wickets.





