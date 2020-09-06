40 Rohingya leaders in Bhasan Char to see facilities



Rohingya leaders from Cox's Bazar camps visited Bhasan Char on Saturday to see facilities over there as the government has planned to relocate some 1 lakh Rohingyas to the island. A total of 40 Rohingya leaders, including two women, went to Bhasan Char on Saturday morning by a Navy vessel through Chattogram.





Refugee, Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) Md Mahbub Alam Talukder said the government hopes the Rohingyas will agree to go to Bhasan Char if their leaders can make other Rohingyas understand the facilities there.





The Rohingya delegation will return to camps on Tuesday, said an official at Ramu-10 infantry division of the Bangladesh Army.The Rohingya leaders were scheduled to go to Bhasan Char in the first week of August but they could not due to bad weather.

Leave Your Comments