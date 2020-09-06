

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni has said that child psychologist will be appointed in every upazila across the country.She was addressing an online discussion titled 'Let's Talk on Youth Education and Skills' organized by the Centre for Research and Information (CRI) and Young Bangla on Saturday morning.





Dr Dipu Moni said, "Our young generation is very sensitive. Different types of questions always arise in their minds. They are harassed and victimized in various ways in the family, society and educational institutions. Because of this they suffer from various mental problems which intensify depression and frustration. As a result, they often choose to commit suicide."





Students are especially upset because of the Covid-19 situation, said the minister.Considering all the things, the Ministry of Education would like to appoint a child psychologist in each upazila of the country, she said. Dipu Moni said that one child psychologist would be appointed in each district at the initial stage. Later, child psychologist will be appointed in upazila level.





