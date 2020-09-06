S'pore President assures constructive role



Singapore President Halimah Yacob has assured that her country will play a constructive role in ASEAN and other forums for ensuring fast and safe repatriation of forcefully displaced Rohingyas from Bangladesh to Myanmar.





She made the remark while outgoing Bangladesh high commissioner to Singapore M Mostafizur Rahman paid a farewell call on her at the Presidential palace Istana in Singapore City on September 1, a foreign ministry press release said on Saturday, reports UNB.





During the meeting, the Singaporean president also lauded humanitarian gestures of the Bangladesh government and its people for giving shelter to huge numbers of displaced Rohingyas in its territory.





The Bangladesh envoy sought support of Singapore to resolve the Rohingya crisis as an active member of ASEAN (Association of South East Asian Nations), where Myanmar is also a member state.





He also thanked the Singaporean government for assisting Bangladeshi expatriate workers through providing food and treatment at free of cost as well as ensuring their wages amid the pandemic.Rahman expressed his gratitude to the president for extending all out support to him in discharging duties during his four-year tenure there.





He said bilateral ties and scope of cooperation between Bangladesh and Singapore have been strengthen and widened day by day.The Bangladesh high commissioner also called on Singaporean foreign, finance and human resources ministers separately.





Leave Your Comments