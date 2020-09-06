Returnee women workers to receive Covid prevention packages

Women in Bangladesh wear T-shirts and caps with messages about safe migration on International Migration Day. -UN Women



UN Women Bangladesh in collaboration with Unilever Bangladesh and Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment (MoEW&OE) launched a project on Saturday to support women returnee migrants with 'dignity' packages and health-hygiene kits in 10 districts across the country.







Aiming to protect returnee women workers from COVID-19 risks and challenges, the project will provide emergency food, personal health and hygiene products and skill development opportunities.





Funded by UN Women, the government of Japan and Unilever Bangladesh, the project will be implemented by two women rights organizations -- Bangladesh Nari Sramik Kendra (BNSK) and Badabon Sangho-- in locations, including Dhaka airport, Dhaka Urban, Manikganj, Keraniganj, Narsingdi, Rajbari, Jessore, Bagerhat, Sylhet, Habiganj, Patuakhali and Jamalpur, reports UNB.





Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, women migrant workers are facing challenges as they have lost their jobs in Countries of Destination (CoDs), said the UN Women.





This has put this group of women into greater risks such as lack of food and nutrition, health risks, exposed them to gender-based violence at home and in public as well as social stigma.





This project will support these women through providing Cash for work (CFW) support, create livelihood options, engage in community work for disseminating awareness information on COVID-19 prevention.Around 300 women returnee migrants in Dhaka, Manikganj and Keraniganj, will receive the dignity package which includes masks, handwashing bars, detergent powder and basic food items.







Some 10,000 women migrant workers in 10 districts under three divisions will receive health-hygiene products that include masks, handwashing bar, detergent powder, shampoo, and toothpaste.Thirty returnee women in Manikganj will receive sewing machines (6) and skill training to produce masks for their community as livelihood support.





Some 100 returnee women will be engaged with Cash for Work, mobilising vulnerable returnee women, and disseminating awareness messages on COVID-19 prevention in their respective communities.Around 50,000 people (family members of returnee migrants) will be benefited from the support and services provided under this project.





Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, Secretary Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, joined the event as the chief guest.Md Shamsul Alam, Director General, BMET; Dilruba Haider, Officer in Charge, UNWomen, Bangladesh, Rashedul Quayum, Secretary and Legal Director, Unilever Bangladesh joined it as special guests.







Tapati Saha from UN Women said women returnee migrants are facing multiple challenges due to the pandemic situation and this project aims to not only distribute health and hygiene kits to them, but also provide them with some skills development opportunities, cash support, market access and awareness to combat this pandemic.





Sumaiya Islam, Executive Director, BNSK and Lipi Rahman, Executive Director, Badaban Shangha presented the overview of the project.The dignity packages were distributed among the returnee women migrant workers present at the launch.





