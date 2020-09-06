'Detect causes behind N'ganj mosque blasts'



BNP has demanded the government detect the real causes behind the AC explosions at a mosque in Narayanganj.Party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir came up with the demand in a statement issued the by the party on Saturday.





Mirza Fakhrul said, "We strongly demand an immediate and proper investigation to unearth the real causes behind the Narayanganj blast, and ensure exemplary punishment for anyone involved in it."







The blasts at the mosque that claimed so many lives is very painful and heartrending, he said. He prayed for the salvation of the departed souls of those died and conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved families of the victims. The BNP leader urged the government to ensure proper treatment of the injured and wished their speedy recovery.









