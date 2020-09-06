'Education for life, not for livelihood'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has asked students to realize that education is needed for life, not for livelihood.He came up with the call while addressing a discussion on Bangabandhu at Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University at Trishal in Mymensingh on Saturday. He joined the program virtually from his official residence in Dhaka.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges ministers, said, "Educational institutions have been reopened in different countries in the world including Europe and it resulted in increase of virus transmission.





In the light with that experience, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is intensely observing the matter of reopening the educational institutions." After considering the whole situation, he said, when congenial atmosphere will prevail, the educational institutions will be reopened.





"Life comes as first priority, then building of future. If we remain alive, we can do everything," he said urging the students and guardians to show patience to this end.Turning to contemporary politics, the AL general secretary laid emphasis on breaking down the walls of discrimination and forging the bridge of amity to take ahead the country towards a new horizon of golden achievements.







Leave Your Comments