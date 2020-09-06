'Stern action after probe reports'



State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has warned that stern action will be taken after receiving probe reports."None will be spared, as we have formed two separate probe committees to investigate into the air condition blasts in the mosque," he said on Saturday after visiting Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.





Nasrul Hamid inquired about the treatment of injured people and talked with the doctors and urged them to ensure the highest treatment of the fire injured. He said his ministry formed a five-member probe committee led by Abdul Wahab, general manager of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited and a three- member committee headed by DPDC Chief Engineer Mujibur Rahman."





We want cooperation of the local people to remove illegal gas and electricity connections and if people are aware, no illegal activity will be possible," he said.







