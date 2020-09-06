JS 9th session begins today



The ninth session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) begins at 11am today.President Abdul Hamid called the session on August 19 exercising the power bestowed upon him as per Clause (1) of Article 72 of the Constitution.





Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this time the Parliament card was not issued for the media personnel to cover the news directly. So, the reporters will have to collect news from Sangsad Bangladesh Television like the previous two (7th and 8th) sessions.





Earlier, the last session (budget) was prorogued after only nine sittings due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country, which was the shortest budget session in the history of Bangladesh.





Five bills were passed during the eighth session of the 11th parliament. According to the Constitution, the gap between the end of one session and the first sitting of Parliament in the next session shall not exceed a period of 60 days.





