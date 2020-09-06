Jute exports get momentum



The income from exporting jute and jute goods has increased in spite of the closure of state-owned jute mills. The export earnings have seen highest growth in the sector in last two months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.





Bangladesh has earned 19.54 crore US dollar from exporting jute and jute products in the months of July and August in FY 2020-21. The amount is around 50 percent more than the previous year and 1 percent more than the target, reports bdnews24.com.In the last fiscal year, the jute sector has grabbed the second position after the readymade garment industry leaving behind the leather sector.





The government shut down 26 state-owned jute mills in July this year and sent 24,886 workers to the retirement. Zahid Mia, president of Bangladesh Jute Spinners Association, said, "Not only sacks, sackcloth and bags, different jute products including jute yearn are being exported from Bangladesh."





"The demand of jute goods have started to increase as the issue of environment is now being discussed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If we grab the opportunity, the volume of exports in this sector will increase. We will be able to get back our golden days in the year of pandemic."





M Sajjad Hussain Sohel, president of Bangladesh Jute Goods Exporters Association (BJGEA), said, "If the coronavirus pandemic did not hit in the last three months of the current fiscal year, the exports in jute sector would increase 25 percent and exceed $1 billion like FY 2017-18."





Bangladesh earned 102 core US dollar (1.02 billion) by exporting jute and jute goods in fiscal 2017-18. Exports in the sector exceeded $1 billion only once."If the rising trend continues, the export earnings from the sector may stand $1.5 billion," Sohel further said.









