Defence ministers discuss strengthening regulations



Defence ministers of India and China held "frank and in-depth" talks in Moscow on Friday night in the first face-to-face political interaction in four months since the military faceoff between the two countries erupted.





Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met his Chinese counterpart Gen Wei Fenghe for a little over two hours on the sidelines of the 12-nation security grouping Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Russian capital as tensions continued to run high along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.





"The two ministers had frank and in-depth discussions about the developments in the India-China border areas as well as on India-China relations," Indian Defence Ministry said in a statement, reports agencies.Singh asked Wei to "strengthen the regulation of frontline Chinese troops and not undertake any provocative actions that might escalate the situation," the statement said.





Singh "conveyed that the two sides should continue their discussions, including through diplomatic and military channels, to ensure complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control at the earliest," it said.





The Indian defence minister categorically conveyed India's position on the developments along the Line of Actual Control including in the GalwanValley in the western sector of the India-China border areas in the last few months and emphasized "the Chinese troops' actions, including amassing large number of troops, their aggressive behavior and attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo were in violation of the bilateral agreements and not in keeping with the understandings reached between the Special Representatives of two sides."



Indian and Chinese troops had clashed in Galwan valley on June 15 when 20 Indian soldiers were killed and the Chinse side also suffered casualties.





Singh said while the Indian troops had always "taken a very responsible approach towards border management, but at the same time there should also be no doubt about our determination to protect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," according to the statement.





The Chinese defence minister said both sides should scrupulously implement the consensus reached between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping and continue to solve the issues through dialogue and consultation and strictly follow the various bilateral agreements.





He also said the two sides should focus on the overall situation of India-China relations and work together to de-escalate the situation as soon as possible, and maintain peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas, according to the statement.The Chinese defence minister suggested that both sides maintain communication at all levels, including between the two ministers.





Singh said both sides "should take guidance from the consensus of the leaders that maintenance of peace and tranquillity in India-China border areas was essential for further development of our bilateral relations and that two sides should not allow differences to become disputes."The Chinese defence minister conveyed that Chinese side too desired to resolve the issues peacefully.





