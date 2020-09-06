Sector Commander Abu Osman Chy no more



Abu Osman Chowdhury, commander of sector-8 during the Liberation War, passed away while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Combined Military Hospital (CMH) on Saturday morning. He was 85.Haroon Habib, secretary general of the Sector Commanders' Forum (SCF), confirmed it.Osman was suffering from various old-age ailments for last few months. He was admitted to the CMH on August 30 due to his deteriorating condition and later he tested positive for COVID-19.





He is survived by two daughters, grandchildren and a host of relatives.President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of valiant freedom fighter and Sector Commander Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Abu Osman Chowdhury. In separate condolence messages, they prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.





Meanwhile, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Local Government Minister Md Tajul Islam, Law Minister Anisul Huq, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque also mourned the death of Abu Osman Chowdhury.Abu Osman Chowdhury, the vice-chairman of Sector Commanders' Forum (SCF), was born in Faridganj of Chandpur on January 1, 1936.

Leave Your Comments