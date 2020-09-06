Trial run of river vessel between BD, India starts

The trial run of river vessel between Bangladesh and India started on Saturday. -AA



The trial run of river vessel between Bangladesh and India started on Saturday as a vessel carrying 10 tons of cement reached Sonamura Port of Tripura from Daudkandi of Cumilla through the Gomti River. BIWTA Chairman Golam Sadeq formally inaugurated the test run operations of river vessel through releasing balloons at Bibir Bazar in the district.





Speaking on the occasion at the Bibir Bazaar Landport, Indian High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das said the Sonamura (Tripura)-Daudkandi (Bangladesh) route was included in the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) routes signed by the two countries in last May. The other river route is Rajshahi to Dulihan of India.





"As per that deal, the trial run of river vessel between the two countries carrying cement began today. Now other problems including lack of navigability in the river route will be addressed in phases. Through this, cordial relations will be further developed between the two countries while connectivity will be enhanced," she said.







Terming it as a 'historic day' for both Bangladesh and India, the Indian High Commissioner further said with launching of the river route, the friendly relations between the two countries will further increase while a new window will be opened on exports and imports.





Meanwhile at another function held at Sonamura in Tripura marking the launching of the river route, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb extended his heartfelt thanks to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for materializing this initiative.





