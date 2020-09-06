Deaths in Narayanganj mosque blast rise to 20

Relatives of blast victims wail on Saturday at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka. -Zahidul Islam/AA



The death toll in the Narayanganj mosque inferno has risen to 20. The Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, police and relatives of the injured confirmed it on Saturday.





The ill-fated were identified as Abdul Malek (60), Imam of the mosque; Mohammad Nizam (40); Bahauddin (60); Rasel (30); Kanchan Howlader (40); Nayan (27); Rashed (30); Rifat (18); Mostafa Kamal (34); Zubair (18); Sabbir (21); Kuddus Bepari (72); Delwar Hossain (48); Zunayed (17); Humayun Kabir (70); Ibrahim (43); Jamal (40); Joynal (38); Mainuddin (12); and Jubayed Farazi (6).





Of them, 19 succumbed to their injuries yesterday and one passed away on Friday night, Dr Samanta Lal Sen, coordinator of the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute, confirmed it to journalists.





Moreover, as many as 21 critically injured patients are now undergoing treatment at the same institute, Partho Shankar, resident physician of the institute said this yesterday night. Dr Samanta Lal Sen said, ''The condition of several patients is critical.''







More than 50 people suffered severe burn injuries in the blast at Pashchim Talla Baitus Salah Mosque in Narayanganj around 8.30 pm on Friday during the Esha prayers.





Police and locals said that a total of six air conditioners of the mosque were exploded which apparently caused the inferno. However, the actual cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained.





The Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence, state-run gas transmission and distribution company Titas and the district administration of Narayanganj each formed a committee to investigate the blast.





Narayanganj Fire Service Deputy Assistant Director Abdullah Al Arefin told journalists on Saturday that, ''A gas pipeline of the Titas Gas Company has gone under the bottom of the mosque. The ACs might have exploded due to gas accumulated inside the mosque from leakages in the pipeline as the gas could not go out because of shut windows.''





Meanwhile, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have expressed deep shock and sorrow at the loss of lives and injuries in the Narayanganj mosque inferno.





In a message of condolence, the President prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and conveyed his profound sympathy to the bereaved families. He wished an early recovery of the injured.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and conveyed her profound sympathy to the bereaved families. She also wished an early recovery of the injured.





''The Prime Minister is also enquiring about the incident round the clock and directed the authorities concerned to ensure the highest treatment for the injured,'' PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told the media.





