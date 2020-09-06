UNO’s health condition stable: Doctor









The condition of Ghoraghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Wahida Khanam, who suffered serious injuries in an attack by miscreants on Thursday, is now stable, said a physician at the National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital.





“She is still at the intensive care unit (ICU),” said Dr Badrul Alam, joint director of the hospital.





They will observe her condition till Monday morning. If the condition remains stable, she will be shifted to Step Down Unit (SDU).





A medical board will take further decision on Sunday, he added.





Wahida Khanam, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Ghoraghat, was seriously injured in an attack by miscreants at her home on the Upazila Parishad premises early Thursday.





Her father Omar Ali was also injured in the gruesome attack. They were taken to Rangpur Medical College and Hospital.





Later, the UNO was airlifted from Rangpur to Dhaka by a Bangladesh Air Force MI-171SH helicopter.





She was admitted to the National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital, Dhaka.

