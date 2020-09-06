Malaysia imposes restrictions on entry of citizens from 12 countries









Malaysia has imposed restrictions on entry of citizens from 12 countries including Bangladesh, said State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam on Saturday.





The nine countries that came under restrictions are Bangladesh, the USA, UK, Brazil, Spain, France, Italy, Saudi Arabia and Russia, he said.





Earlier, Malaysia imposed restrictions on entry of citizens from the Philippines, Indonesia and India, Alam said.





In a post shared on his Facebook page on Saturday, the State Minister said Bangladesh will continue discussion with Malaysia over the issue and will inform all if the decision is changed.





Migrants who came to Bangladesh on vacation will now have to wait until December 31, he said.





The State Minister warned of being black listed if anyone tries to go to the country by this time with the help of brokers.

