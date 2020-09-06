Shakib back in training at BKSP; eyeing SL tour for comeback





Bangladesh stalwart Shakib Al Hasan started training at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishthan (BKSP) in Savar aiming to make a good comeback once his ongoing ban by the ICC ends after October 29.





Till then, Shakib will also train at BKSP since the ICC ban covers BCB facilities. He will get every available facility at BKSP where he started his cricketing journey years ago.





Shakib had gone to the USA in March this year right after the Covid-19 hit Bangladesh. The allrounder was there for months staying with his wife who recently gave birth to their second child.





The southpaw returned to Dhaka last week and rested for a couple of days at his residence in Banani, Dhaka. In the meantime, Shakib had to undergo a Covid-19 test and the result was negative.





Nazmul Abedeen Fahim, the cricket advisor of BKSP, confirmed to UNB that the former Bangladesh captain started his individual training aiming to make an international comeback.





Along with Nazmul Abedeen, Mohammad Salahuddin, Shakib’s childhood coach, will supervise his practice.





Bangladesh national team will fly for Sri Lanka later this month. The series comprising three Tests will commence from October 24, which means Shakib will surely miss the first Test of the series. But he will be available from the second Test.





BCB president Namzul Hasan earlier said that they will play Shakib from the second Test against Sri Lanka. He confirmed there is no objection from ICC to playing Shakib once the ban ends after October 29.





Shakib had been handed the ban for failing to report several corrupt approaches from an alleged bookie. The star allrounder was banned for two years with one of those years suspended.





Before this unfortunate event, Shakib enjoyed a successful campaign in the World Cup 2019 in England, where he scored more than 600 runs and scalped 11 wickets. It was one of the best all-round performances in the history of the World Cup.

