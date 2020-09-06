Bangladeshi national killed ‘by BSF’ in C’nawabganj





A Bangladeshi youth was shot to death allegedly by the members of Indian Security Force (BSF) at Telkupi frontier in Shibganj upazila of Chapainawabganj district on Saturday night.





The deceased was identified as Badsha, 22, son of Rafique of Telkupi village.





Tozammel Haque, chairman of Shahbazpur Union, said the BSF members from Shabdelpur camp opened fire on Badshah when he along with some others went near the border around 11:30 pm.





The body of Badsha is now lying along the border, he said.





However, Commanding officer of BGB-58, Lieutenant Colonel Mahmudul Hasan, said sound of firing two bullets was heard along the border on Saturday midnight and a body was found near it.





It is still not clear yet who killed the man, he said.





BGB is trying to contact BSF in this regard, he added.

