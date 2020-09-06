Woman stabbed dead over land dispute in Natore





A woman was stabbed to death by her rivals over land dispute at Belgharia village in Singra upazila of Natore district on Sunday morning.





The deceased was identified as Shilpi Bewa of the vilalge.





Police said there was a longstanding enmity between Shilpi and her cousin Rabiul over a piece of land.





On Sunday morning, an altercation began between them as Rabiul along with his supporters tried to occupy the land, said sub-inspector Kumar Pal of Singa Police Station, quoting local people.





At one stage, Rabiul hit Shilpi with a knife, leaving her injured.





She was taken to a local hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

