No need to send UNO Wahida abroad right now: Health Minister





Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday said there is no need to send Ghoraghat UNO Wahida Khanam abroad for better treatment at this moment but a decision in this regard will be taken later, if needed.





“Observing Wahida’s condition it appears she doesn’t need to be sent abroad right now. Doctors at the National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital are taking good care of her. A decision in this regard will be taken later, if needed,” said the minister.





The Health Minister came up with the information while talking to reporters about the health condition of the UNO at the hospital in the morning.





“The 72-hour observation by the doctors at the hospital will end on Monday morning and no symptom of any infection has been reported yet. The patient is undergoing treatment under good management and everything is going well. Everything needed for her treatment will be provided,” he said.





The minister went on saying, “UNO Wahida talked to me and I think her condition is better now. Eight doctors successfully operated on her injured parts for two and a half hours and the right side of her injured body is still paralyzed. Doctors said it will be cured with physical therapy.”





Key accused to be in court





Meanwhile, Asadul Islam, the key suspect in the attack on UNO Wahida Khanam and her father Omar Ali, will be produced before a court on Sunday, said Imam Zafar, officer-in-charge of Dinajpur DB Police and also the investigation officer of the case.





Police handed Asadul over to DB police early Sunday and he will be produced before the court around 3-4 pm, he said.





Members of Rab-13 handed him over to the regular police on Saturday evening, he added.





Attack on Wahida





Wahida Khanam, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Ghoraghat, was seriously injured in an attack by miscreants at her home on the Upazila Parishad premises early Thursday.





Her father, Omar Ali, was also injured in the gruesome attack. They were taken to Rangpur Medical College and Hospital.





Later, the UNO was airlifted from Rangpur to Dhaka by a Bangladesh Air Force MI-171SH helicopter. She is now undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital, Dhaka.





Earlier on Saturday, a court in Dinajpur placed two accused on a 7-day remand each in a case filed in connection with the attack on Wahida Khanam, UNO of Ghoraghat, Dinajpur and his father.





Those remanded are Nabirul Islam and Santu Kumar.





Judge Shishir Kumar Basu of Dinajpur Chief Judicial Magistrate of Amoli Adalat No-7 passed the order on Saturday after they were produced before the court by the investigation officer of the case seeking a 10-day remand.





Meanwhile, the case was handed over to the Detective Branch (DB) of police in the afternoon from Ghoraghat police station.





Ghoraghat police inspector Mominul Islam was investigating the case from the beginning. Now, Dinajpur DB Police Officer-in-Charge Imam Zafar has been made investigation officer of the case.





Besides, police arrested two more people in connection with the attack on UNO and her father from Ghoraghat upazila of Dinajpur district on Sunday. They were identified as Shahjahan, 45, son of Khoka Sheikh and Sohel Rana, 33, son of Abdur Rahim of the upazila, said Amirul Islam, officer-in-charge of Ghoraghat Police Station.





With this, law enforcers have so far arrested eight people, including prime suspect Asadul in the case.

