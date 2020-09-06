Children's sexual abuse should be stopped





Basically children's sexual harassment is generally familiar with us as child molestation. It is a very common affair in our exploited society. A very few of these occurrences come to light by chance. It is such a form of abuse in our society which an adult or older adolescent uses a child for sexual stimulation. This abuse can be happened in the forms of engaging in sexual activities with a child, indecent exposure, child grooming, child sexual exploitation or using a child to produce child pornography.





Such harassment or abuse can be occurred in a variety of places like home, school, in the public transport, public functions, work stations or elsewhere. Some evil men are always vigilance for the chance that how to harass the children. Sometimes, they have seemed to be very civil but their activity has to prove themselves the worst scoundrel. Sometimes, we have rare to disclose it but most of the cases; we don't publish it for social difficulties or feel pressure from the muscles men of the society.





Child marriage is one of the main forms of childhood sexual abuse. UNICEF has stated that child marriage "represents perhaps the most prevalent form of sexual abuse and exploitation of girls". The effects of childhood sexual abuse can include depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, complex post-traumatic stress disorder, propensity to further victimization in adulthood, and physical injury to the child, among other problems. Sexual abuse by a family member is a form of incest and can result in more serious and long-term psychological trauma, especially in the case of parental incest.





Study report says that most childhood sexual abuse offenders are acquainted with their victims; approximately 30% are relatives of the child, most often brothers, fathers, uncles, or cousins; around 60% are other acquaintances, such as "friends" of the family, babysitters, or neighbors; strangers are the offenders in approximately 10% of child sexual abuse cases. Most child sexual abuse is committed by men; studies on female child molesters show that women commit 14% to 40% of offenses reported against boys and 6% of offenses reported against girls.





Bangladesh Shishu Adhikar Forum (BSAF), a child right organization found in a study that the incidents of child rape witnessed an alarming rise in the first seven months of 2019 compared to the corresponding period of last year. But the incidents of murder and suicide of children marked a slight decrease from January to July 2019 compared to the same period of 2018.





The report also mentioned that at least 613 children were reportedly raped during the period between January and July this year while it was 411 in the same time last year.





The data also showed that at least 240 children were killed and109 committed suicide in the first seven months of 2019 while 250 children were killed and 201 committed suicide in the same period of last year. The number of total rape and murder incidents was 85 and 201 respectively in 2012 while 150 and 180 in 2013, 199 and 366 in 2014, 521 and 292 in 2015, 446 and 265 in 2016 and 593 and 399 in 2017





The government has enacted several laws and rules to protect children, speedy tribunal has been formed but these have not been properly implemented, that is why incidents of sexual violence against children are on the rise in an alarming rate.





Social awareness, proper implementation of law and guardians vigilance steps can save the children from sexual abuse in the society.



The writer is a banker and freelancer .







