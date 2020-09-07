A national tragedy - who are the real culprits behind it?

This picture was taken from the graduation ceremony of the National Defence College 2018. -AA file photo





Throughout the month of August I had to join dozens of Zoom meetings online. This year, 2020 has been announced as the Mujib Year and the life and works of the founding father of Bangladesh was the main topic of these meetings. A new demand has come out from all these discussions that a new commission should be set up to enquire about the undiscovered conspirators and killers of Bangabandhu, his family and the four national leaders.







Those who were brought to trial and punished were only front men. There was no proper enquiry about the real people in the country and abroad who were against the independence of Bangladesh and created a big network nationally and internationally to kill Bangabandhu. Now the demand to enquire about the killings and catch the real conspirators have arisen among people who matter.







I also joined this campaign because with the hanging of a few frontmen killers the conspiracy did not end. There were plot after plot to destabilize Bangladesh, block its economic development and create a strong barrier so that Awami League, Bangabandhu's party could not come to power and revive the spirit of independence among the people. It was very clear that the motive of the killers was to destroy the foundation of a secular Bangladesh and to make it a medieval religious state in the model of Pakistan.





After the national tragedy of 1975 till 1996 those who ruled Bangladesh were the beneficiaries of the killing of Bangabandhu and their motive was the same - to destroy a non communal Bangladesh. Under their patronage the communal forces in the country became very strong and they tried to destroy all the symbols of the war of independence and its ideals. Even they tried to kill Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of the father of the nation several times and Hasina survived a vicious grenade attack also. But ultimately the puppet of the conspirators was removed from power and the forces of liberation came to power after long 21 years.







But the conspiracy is still alive and like a chameleon the living conspirators change their colour from time to time. These conspirators who are still active under disguise are working inside and outside of Awami League. So, to save the country and its democratic and secular foundation these conspirators should be discovered through a neutral enquiry commission and exposed to the public so that all future conspirators are warned and the enemy of the people are discouraged not to engage in further conspiracies.





No nation is free from political conspiracy. Bangladesh is no exception. But a conspiracy which is dangerous and aided by outside forces and continues to destroy the ideals of a state should not be tolerated and many countries have routed such conspirators. After the Second World War in Great Britain when it was found that a secret Nazi party under the leadership of a man named Mosley were the followers of Hitler and tried to destroy the British democracy, there was a commission to enquire about it and the commission suggested they should be outlawed. In Pakistan, after the murder of its first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali, the murderer was caught immediately but to find out who were the real conspirators behind this murder a commission was formed named The Liaquat Murder Commission. The commission submitted their report but for mysterious reasons it was not published. Bangabandhu's killing did not remain a mystery for long. There were rumour after rumour to confuse the public mind about the real motives of the killing and to hide the real identity of the killers. But truth cannot be suppressed.





Now it is an open secret that Pakistan intelligence and CIA were directly involved in this conspiracy. General Ziaur Rahman and Khandaker Mostaq were co-conspirators. Almost all of them are dead now. Those who are alive though old, should be brought to justice. A commission should be appointed by our present government and the commission should have wide-range power to investigate. We may not be able to bring some foreign dignitaries like Henry Kissenger and Boster to justice. Henry Kissenger was already accused for his alleged involvement in Allende and Mujib killings.







Boster, the-then American ambassador to Dhaka is now dead. But before his death he confessed to Lawrence Lifschultz that he and the CIA were involved in Mujib killing. A number of foreign people should come under the inspection of our proposed commission. We may not try them, because they are not under our judicial jurisdiction but we can at least expose them to the public of the world. Inside the country conspirators are hiding or are under disguise as Awami League supporters. They should be brought under enquiry and justice. Now this is the demand of the people of Bangladesh.





At present Hasina government is stuck with many serious problems including the Corona crisis but today or tomorrow they should form a commission for further enquiry into Bangabandhu killing to save the country from future new conspiracies. It has been reported in media that government has decided to form this commission. They are in search for a strong minded and neutral ex-Justice to head this important commission. Of course this commission when formed will get many suggestions from the public and many valuable information also. I have a few suggestions for this future commission which I am expressing in my article. We know some young associates of Bangabandhu got military training in India. After independence they were placed in high positions and were very close to Bangabandhu. Some of them had arms also. On the night of the tragedy why did they fail to come out to protect their leader and did not call upon the public to resist the military take over? Instead they surrendered to the killer majors.





After the killing of Bangabandhu many ministers of his cabinet were forced to join the ministry of Khandaker Mostaq, the chosen leader of the killers. But Bangabandhu's foreign minister was in Oxford at that time. Commission should enquire why he remained silent and did not lodge a strong protest against the military junta at the Commonwealth or the United Nations. When Allende was killed his ambassador to America, Pablo Neruda vehemently lodged protest in the United Nations and to other countries. When Ceausescu of Romania was overthrown and killed, some of his ambassadors in foreign countries protested the killing strongly. But not a single ambassador of Bangabandhu along with his Foreign Minister uttered a word of protest against the killing. Commission should investigate the reason.





There is some possibility that a few media magnets of the present time were involved in the conspiracy. A left wing editor was known as a Mujib hater at that time. After taking presidential power from Justice Sayem when Ziaur Rahman came to London to attend the Commonwealth Summit he went to Bengali inhabited Tower Hamlets area to address a gathering of his countrymen. But the angry Bengalis disrupted the meeting and he flew. The Guardian reported this incident with picture but that left wing editor reported the same news in his newspaper (Weekly Ekota) that Ziaur Rahman was widely greeted in London by the Bengalis living there. This editor is now the head of a Bangla Daily and is still engaged in anti Hasina propaganda very cleverly.







The people must know how deep Ziaur Rahman's involvement in the killing of the father of the nation was and why the-then Army and Navy Chief instead of resisting the few killers surrendered to them, declared their allegiance and immediately accepted the post of ambassadors to foreign countries. It should be investigated that how many army officers were close to Ziaur Rahman and assisted him in capturing power with bloodshed. If they are alive they should be brought to justice. Bangabandhu was not just a political leader but he also offered the subcontinent a political philosophy called the 'democracy of the exploited'.







He started a war against colonial rule, corruption and poverty in his own country. The new reactionary forces combined with foreign enemies killed Bangabandhu and tried to destroy his political philosophy. We should have a strong and neutral commission to investigate and expose the real conspirators of this killing which is a national tragedy for Bangladesh and shocked the world populace. Like my many friends in Bangladesh, I am also waiting to hear about the formation of this commission by Hasina government under an efficient and strong-minded head. If this commission can succeed, these conspirators who are now invisible or in disguise will be exposed. Only then the country will be able to retain its non communal and democratic character.



The writer is a prominent journalist

based in London.

